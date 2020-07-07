Centuries-old Yazd Jameh Mosque back to former glory

TEHRAN – The 12th-century Jameh Mosque of Yazd (Masjid-e Jameh) has undergone a new round of restoration, a local tourism official has said.

The tiling of the dome of the mosque, which has been more exposed to the erosive factors such as wind, rain, and sun, needs some rehabilitation works, ISNA quoted Majid Olumi as saying on Tuesday.

The restoration project aims at reviving, preserving, protecting, and strengthening the historical structure, he added.

The terms “Jameh Mosque” or “Masjed-e Jameh” or “Friday Mosque” is used in Iran for a grand communal mosque where mandatory Friday prayers are performed: the phrase is used in other Muslim countries but only in Iran does it designate this purpose.

The mosque, which was first built under Ala’oddoleh Garshasb of the Buyid dynasty, is still in use today and is a fine example of Persian architecture.



The entrance to the mosque is crowned by a pair of minarets, one of the tallest in Iran, dating back to the Safavid era and measuring 52 meters in height and six meters in diameter. The entrance is decorated from top to bottom in tile work, which is formed of different colored pieces that are sandwiched together to create the design.

Within is a long arcaded courtyard where, behind a deep-set south-east iwan, is the sanctuary chamber. Its tiled Mihrab is one of the finest of its kind in existence.

The architectural masterpiece was inscribed on the National Heritage List in 1924.

