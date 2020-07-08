Aircraft engine repair center to be set up at Payam Airport

TEHRAN – The managing director of Iran’s Payam International Airport has said that an aircraft engine repair center is going to be established in this airport, IRNA reported.

According to Nader Sanagou Motlaq, as the country’s biggest aircraft overhaul center, the unit will be established in cooperation with MAPNA Group.

The official made the remarks in a meeting with MAPNA Group’s Head Abbas Aliabadi, saying that establishing this center is going to neutralize the negative impacts of the U.S. sanctions in this sector.

Located in Alborz Province, Payam is the closest special economic zone to Iran’s capital city Tehran, which has attracted a multitude of companies with significant investments in a wide range of areas, including ICT, pharmaceuticals, health, oil, and gas.

Payam International Airport, located at the heart of this zone, is owned by Iran’s Information and Communication Technology Ministry.

The airport was established in 1997 as a cargo-only airport.

Payam Special Economic Zone's fourth development phase was launched in April on an area of 165 hectares.

According to Sanagou Motlaq, it was its biggest development phase as the three previous development phases covered an area of 114 hectares.

The new phase will see the development of the zone's information and communication technology sector.

