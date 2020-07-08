Artists making children’s day at Mahak by storytelling  

TEHRAN – A number of artists plan to celebrate the Day of Literature for Children and Young Adults by telling stories to children at the Mahak Charity Society, a Tehran-based major medical center for children with cancer.

In a six-day program that commenced on Wednesday, the stories are being recorded and will be available on the Instagram page of the charity society.

Hassan Majuni, Ezzatollah Alvandi, Azadeh Moayyedifard, Bahar Katuzi and Eleka Hedayat are among the artists.

“The charity society has made its great efforts all these years to create a happy, inspiring atmosphere for children with cancer and help make the process of treatment easier for children and their families,” an official in charge of Mahak’s Support Services Department, Behnaz Asangari, said in a press release on Wednesday.

“The story of Mahak is the story of those who have always thought other than of themselves. And now in these days of the coronavirus pandemic that have kept us apart, we thought this is a good opportunity to commemorate the Day of Literature for Children and Young Adults and upload stories for our children narrated by our good artists,” she said.

She added that the idea is derived from Kayhan Z., a Mahak donor who has been recording the stories. He tells stories to his children at home, and uploads them for the Mahak children to bring happiness to the little heroes.

“Kayhan lives in Isfahan and has been a good companion of Mahak during the pandemic. He records a story every night in his studio and we upload it in digital media for our children so that they can tolerate these hard days much happier, and it is worth mentioning the stories have been warmly received by children,” she said.

Photo: A puppeteer performs a show for children at the Mahak Charity Society in an undated photo.

