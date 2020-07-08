17th-century masterpiece of Persian architecture undergoes urgent restoration

TEHRAN – Segments of Si-o-Se-Pol, the 17th-century bridge widely known as a masterpiece of Persian architecture, has undergone urgent restoration in Isfahan, central Iran.

“During their routine inspection of cultural heritage sites, experts noticed damage to three arches of this historical bridge inflicted by erosion and natural and human causes,” Isfahan province tourism chief Fereydoun Allahyari said on Tuesday, IRIB reported.

“Parts of the worn bricks were amended and braced within three arches during a single day by top masters of restoration who are affiliated with the provincial cultural heritage department,” the official noted.

Si-o-Se-Pol, also known as Allahverdi Khan, was completed in the very early 17th century. It is one of a small number of Safavid-era bridges that span the Zayanderud River.

The 298m-long monument has been served as both bridge and dam. It is a popular meeting place when the locals and travelers gather to watch the sunset and catch the moment alongside the arches.