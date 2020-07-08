Iranian diplomat: We are getting used to U.S. stupidity

TEHRAN – The Iranian ambassador to Pakistan has slammed the United States’ withdrawal from the World Health Organization, saying, “We are getting used to their stupidity.”

“U.S. formally notifies #UN of decision to withdraw from @WHO. Blunder after Blunder. We are getting used to their stupidity,” Mohammad Ali Hosseini tweeted on Wednesday.

The Trump administration has notified Congress and the United Nations that the United States is formally withdrawing from the World Health Organization, a move that comes amid a rising number of coronavirus cases throughout the Americas over the past week.

The withdrawal, which goes into effect next July, has drawn criticism from bipartisan lawmakers, medical associations, advocacy organizations, and allies abroad. Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden vowed Tuesday to reverse the decision “on (his) first day” if elected.

A State Department official also confirmed that “the United States’ notice of withdrawal, effective July 6, 2021, has been submitted to the UN secretary-general, who is the depository for the WHO.” The spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he had received the notice and “is in the process of verifying with the World Health Organization whether all the conditions for such withdrawal are met.” Those conditions “include giving a one-year notice and fully meeting the payment of assessed financial obligations.”

NA/PA

