What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Mahsa Mahdizadeh is displaying her latest watercolors in an exhibition at Atashzad Gallery.

The exhibit runs until July 15 at the gallery located at 3 North Abbaspur (Tavanir) St. near Vanak Sq.



Painting

* Seyhun Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Vahid Ezzatpanah.

The exhibit titled “Fallen Wall” runs until August 7 at the gallery located at No. 11, 4th St., Vozara Ave.

* Raika Khorshidian is hanging her latest paintings in an exhibition titled “Home Is Leaving Me” at Negar Gallery.

The exhibition will run until July 15 at the gallery located at 154 near Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Blvd.



Photo

* Sina Borumandi is showcasing his latest collection of photos named “Soft Material” in an exhibition at O Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until July 27 at the gallery located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.

* An exhibition of photos by a group of photographers, including Babak Borzuyeh, Javid Tafazzoli, Elnaz Amini, Mehdi Qanavati, Mohsen Kaboli, Parisa Mohseni, and Ali Seraj is currently underway in an exhibition at Negah Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Life Documents 2” runs until July 21 at the gallery located at 64 Ghaffari St., Jam St., Motahhari Ave.



Print

* A collection of prints by Rozita Nosrati, Sara Kaveh, Saeideh Miqani, Mahsima Shokrian, and Roya Alipur and several other artists is currently on display in an exhibition at Hoom Gallery.

The exhibit runs until July 21 at the gallery that can be found at No. 2, 4th Alley off Qaem Maqam St.



Drawing

* An exhibition of drawings by Shantia Zakerameli is currently underway in an exhibition at Homa Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Don’t Gaze at Me” runs until July 20 at the gallery located at No. 8, Forth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Dastan Basement Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of drawings by Niaz Azadikhah.

The exhibit will be running until July 23 at the gallery located at 6 Bidar St., off Fereshteh St.



Multimedia

* A group exhibition displaying artworks in various media by Seyyed Mohammad Mosavat, Aria Tabandepur, Amir-Hossein Bayani, Sassan Abari, Gohar Dashti and several other artists is underway at Mohsen Gallery.

The exhibit named “Company 03” runs until July 21 at the gallery located at 42 East Mina Blvd., Naji St., off Zafar St.

* Ehsan Gallery is hanging a collection of artworks in various media in a group exhibition entitled “Light Room”.

Among the artists are Arghavan Panahi, Manijeh Nuri, SEtareh Gholami, Somayyeh Pashai, and Yeganeh Qenaat and the exhibit will continue July 15 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

MMS