“Dear Madam President” comes to Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – “Dear Madam President” by Jennifer Palmieri, Hillary Clinton’s former communications director, has been published in Persian by Sattak Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Fatemeh Rezapur.

“Framed as an empowering letter from former Hillary Clinton Communications Director Jennifer Palmieri to the first woman president, and by extension, to all women working to succeed in any field, ‘Dear Madam President’ is filled with forward-thinking, practical advice for all women who are determined to seize control of their lives-from boardroom to living room,” Amazon says.

“As a country, we haven’t wrapped our heads around what it should look like for a woman to be in the job of a president. Our only models are men. While wildly disappointed by the outcome of the 2016 election, Palmieri argues that our feelings-confusion, love, hate, acceptance-can now open the country up to reimagining women in leadership roles,” it adds.

“And that is what Palmieri takes on in this book-redefining expectations for women looking to lead and creating a blueprint for women candidates and leaders to follow. ‘Dear Madam President’ will turn the results of the 2016 election into something incredibly empowering for graduates, future female leaders and independent thinkers everywhere,” it concludes.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of “Dear Madam President” published by Sattak Publications.

