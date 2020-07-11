Sports activities halted again in Tehran

TEHRAN - Because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Tehran authorities have suspended all indoor athletic and activities.

Director General of Youth Affairs and Sports Office in Tehran Province Reza Golmohammadi has said all indoor sports activities are suspended for one week.

“In accordance with health protocols, all indoor sports activities are suspended in Tehran for one week and it could be extended,” Golmohammadi said.

Tehran has more than 5,000 outdoor and indoor gyms, swimming pools and sports facilities and Golmohammadi has said that outdoor gyms and pools are allowed to work.

Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari reported Saturday that 188 people had died from the respiratory disease in the past 24 hours, raising the overall toll to 12,635.

Iran's daily COVID-19 death toll has topped 100 since around mid-June, with a record single-day tally of 221 reported on Thursday.