Industrial projects worth over $3b inaugurated in 7 provinces in 5 weeks

TEHRAN- During five weeks since launching the Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry’s new program called “Persistent Production-Effective Employment-Sustainable Exports”, 25 industrial projects worth 128.46 trillion rials (about $3.058 billion) have been inaugurated in seven provinces across Iran.

As reported by IRNA, the mentioned projects have created jobs for 3,170 persons.

Based on the program named “Persistent Production-Effective Employment-Sustainable Exports”, the ministry plans to inaugurate 200 industrial, mining, and trade projects across the country by the Iranian calendar year of 1400 (begins on March 21, 2021).

As reported, a total of 1.69 quadrillion rials (about $40.23 billion) has been invested in these projects that are going to create job opportunities for 41,000 people.

The mentioned program has been defined by the Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry in line with the government’s new strategies for developing the country’s infrastructure in order to realize the “Surge in Production” motto.

The same program (called “A-B-Iran”) was also defined by the Energy Ministry last year, under which numerous energy projects were inaugurated in various provinces across the country.

