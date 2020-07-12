Western action against Syria ‘unacceptable’: ambassador

TEHRAN — Iranian Ambassador to the Netherlands Alireza Kazemi Abadi says the new action made by Western states against Syria in the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is imbalanced and unacceptable.

The 94th session of the executive council of the OPCW wrapped up on Thursday with 29 votes in favor, 9 abstentions and 3 negative votes on a draft decision on “Addressing the Possession and Use of Chemical Weapons by the Syrian Arab Republic” at The Hague-based headquarters of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Kazemi Abadi said such measure has been in line with politicizing the OPCW and creating disputes among members, IRNA reported.

The Iranian diplomat termed as “illegitimate” the establishment of a fact-finding team, and criticized the group for its biased and unrealistic report against Syria, which accused the country of using chemical weapons in Ltamenah, northern Syria.

Kazemi Abadi said the new action has ignored many factors like Syria’s efforts to maintain cooperation with the OPCW.

The decision which was moved by France and other western countries was adopted while India, Pakistan, South Africa, Nigeria, Sudan, UAE, Algeria, Bangladesh and Kenya abstained to vote, and Russia, China and Iran opposed it.

MH/PA