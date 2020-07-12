IIDCYA, ICRO team up to keep Iranian expats in Greece in touch with native culture

TEHRAN – The Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) and the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) has teamed up to keep the Iranians living in Greece in contact with their native culture.

Ways of collaboration between the two organizations were discussed in a meeting on Saturday between the Iranian cultural attaché in Greece, Mehdi Nik-khah Qomi, who is an ICRO envoy, and Hamed Rahnama, director of IIDCYA Public Relations and International Affairs Department.

“The IIDCYA is ready to send a large collection of its translated books to Iranian children living in Greece and also to organize meetings with Iranian writers and poets for the children,” Rahnama said.

He also suggested that the institute organize Iranian film festivals for the children and non-Persian speakers living in the country.

For his part, Nik-khah Qomi said that social networks have great potential to keep the children updated on their native country’s events and issues.

“There are historical and civilizational affinities between Iran and Greece, therefore it is appropriate to raise the children’s knowledge of the affinities,” he added.

“We need to create appropriate materials to nourish the children’s thoughts through the social networks,” he noted.

He added that the materials should help mitigate the repercussions of the geographical distance from their native culture.



Photo: IIDCYA Public Relations and International Affairs Department director Hamed Rahnama (L) presents a painting by an IIDCYA member to the Iranian cultural attaché in Greece, Mehdi Nik-khah Qomi during a meeting on July 11, 2020. (IIDCYA/Hamid Tavakkoli)

MMS/YAW