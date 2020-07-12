Iran’s proposal welcomed at COMCEC tourism meeting

TEHRAN – Iran’s proposal concerning the revival of domestic travels in the era of coronavirus has been welcomed at a recent webinar of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC), which is affiliated with the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation.

Iran’s plans regarding domestic tourism and related safety measures have received special attention from the chairman and members of the COMCEC who emphasized that procedure could be considered as a “successful model”, ISNA reported on Saturday.

Representatives of the member states exchanged views and discussed proposals on impacts of COVID-19 on tourism and hospitality spheres during the webinar in which participants were asked to provide solutions to save the tourism during both the coronavirus and the post-coronavirus eras, the report said.

The Iranian delegation presented two proposals, which are to focus on the prosperity of domestic tourism with a great concentration on family tours and to prepare video clips of the positive status of hygiene in accommodation and hospitality centers and its wide distribution to build trust among people for domestic travel.

The COMCEC described the proposal of domestic family tours as a completely new and crucial idea in the growth of domestic tourism, and its chairman regarded that as one of the main results of the webinar.

As one of the four Standing Committees of the OIC, COMCEC was established by the Third Islamic Summit Conference in 1981.

