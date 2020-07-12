Majid Jalali no longer Gol Gohar coach

TEHRAN – Majid Jalali has parted way with Gol Gohar football team, following poor results in Iran Professional league (IPL) on Sunday.

The Sirjan based club have confirmed that their coach will not guide the team in the remaining matches of the season.

After parting company with their former Croatian coach Vinko Begović, Gol Gohar’s directors opted to appoint Jalali as the team’s new head coach in October 2019.

However, a day after the team’s defeat against Peykan on Saturday, the club and the head coach agreed to bring an end to their partnership by mutual consent.

With 19 points from 24 games, Gol Gohar are currently on the 15th spot in IPL and are one of the main candidates to relegate from the league.

Faraz Kamalvand, the former coach of Pars Jonoubi Jam as well as, Firouz Karimi, a veteran Iranian coach, are linked with the vacant bench of Gol Gohar.