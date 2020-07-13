Safavid-era shrine in Markazi province under restoration 

TEHRAN – Parts of the historical holy shrine of Imamzadeh Seyyed Mansur in central Markazi province are being rehabilitated, a local official has said.

The Safavid-era (1501–1736) holy shrine has an octagonal plan, which is decorated with plasterwork and paintings on plasters.

With a budget of 480 million rials (about $11,500), the restoration project aims to repair and strengthen the holy shrine’s dome, ceiling, and walls, which have been damaged by winter and spring’s heavy rains as well as protect the pilgrims of the shrine, Zahra Ranjbar said on Monday, CHTN reported.

The shrine was inscribed on the National Heritage list in 1975.

Markazi province is considered the industrial capital of the country. It is rich in natural, historical, cultural and religious attractions.

Hand-woven carpets and klims, made in its cities including Farahan, Sarugh, Lilivan, Senejan, and Vafs are known internationally.

