Persian music ensemble Aseman to perform in Germany

TEHRAN – The Persian music ensemble Aseman will give a concert at Eli-ja Church in Saarbrücken, Germany on August 8.

The concert is scheduled to be performed before an empty auditorium due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the performance will be available online.

Tar-virtuoso Majid Derakhshani, who has worked with great Iranian singers such as Mohammadreza Shajarian, is the leader of the ensemble.

He has established the group, which is composed of 15 Iranian and European musicians, to promote Iranian music. Brazilian bassist Alexandre Ari Piazza and German cellist Bea M. Sallaberger are among the members of the group.

The ensemble also is planning to support female vocalists. It plans to organize online concerts across Europe this year.

Photo: A poster for Aseman’s concert at Eli-ja Church in Saarbrücken, Germany.

