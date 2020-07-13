Ex-Esteghlal midfielder Teymourian out of coma
July 13, 2020 - 19:24
TEHRAN – Ex-Esteghlal midfielder Serjik Teymourian has emerged from a medically induced coma and is slowly progressing after a car accident.
The 46-year-old player was left in coma on Saturday but he has reportedly emerged from his coma in Tehran’s Shohaday-e Tajrish Hospital.
Teymourian, the older brother of ex-national team player Andranik, previously played for Esteghlal in Iran and the German side Maintz 05 between 1998 to 2000 as a defensive midfielder.
He was hospitalized in intensive care unit after the accident and Andrank says that his brother suffers from acute kidney injury at the moment.
Leave a Comment