Brazilian “Babu” joins Shahdab Yazd volleyball club

TEHRAN - Brazilian player Victor Babugia Araujo “Babu”, who arrived in Iran Saturday morning, successfully passed his medical examination.

The 24-year-old middle blocker is the first foreign player in the Iranian Super Volleyball League this season.

Babu started his playing career at Brazilian club São Bernardo Vôlei and has also played at Super Vôlei Santo André, Maringá Vôlei, Climed/Atibaia and Apan Vôlei/Blumenau.

The 2020–21 Iranian Volleyball Super League will be the 33rd season of the Iranian Volleyball Super League, the highest professional volleyball league in the country.