Iran’s gas network enjoys modern measuring equipment

TEHRAN- The director for coordinating operation of the National Iranian Gas Transmission Company (NIGTC) says the national gas transmission network enjoys the most modern and update measuring instruments and equipment, Shana reported.

Describing the activities of his department at the NIGTC, Majid Mosadeqi also underlined the significance of the projects for elevating the precision of the measuring systems in order to prevent gas losses.

Operating a gas network of about 37,500 kilometers equipped with 317 turbo compressors in 86 pressure boosting stations, which transmits 800 million cubic meters of gas per day, NIGTC is among the largest companies of its kind in the world.

After the re-imposition of sanctions on Iran, the Iranian National Gas Company (NIGC) and its subsidiaries have been putting indigenizing knowledge of producing their required parts and equipment atop agenda.

Last year, the head of NIGTC announced that Iranian experts have achieved the know-how for producing vibration monitoring and protection systems for gas transmission lines.

According to Saeed Tavakoli, the domestically-made systems would be 20 more cost-efficient than foreign samples.

“So far, such vibration monitoring and protection systems were only manufactured by few renowned companies around the world, such as Bentley Nevada, Vibro Meter, and Metrix.” Tavakoli said at the time.

The official noted that with this control panels being manufactured inside the country, the requirements for such systems will be completely met and there would be no need to import them anymore.

According to the official, the Iranian panel has been installed on an NP turbine and has been successfully tested parallel to a similar sample made by Bentley Nevada.

The vibration monitoring and protection systems will constantly monitor critical asset parameters such as vibration, temperature, speed, and numerous other condition indicators in gas facilities in order to anticipate and prevent mechanical failures.

Since the re-imposition of sanctions on Iran, most of the foreign companies and manufacturers of industrial equipment which were collaborating with Iran, cut their ties threatened by the consequences of having economic ties with Tehran.

In this regard, the country has been taking all necessary measures to push through the situation and withstand the pressures imposed by the sanction.

Therefore, moving toward domestic production and constructing all the necessary equipment inside the country has become a top priory for the Iranian government.

MA/MA