Locarno festival to screen “Spotted Yellow”

TEHRAN – Iranian director Baran Sarmad’s short movie “Spotted Yellow” will be screened at the 73rd Locarno International Film Festival.

Screenings are scheduled to be organized both online and at theaters in the Swiss city from August 5 to 15, the organizers have announced.

“Spotted Yellow” will be competing with 30 other films at the Pardi di domani competition dedicated to short films.

Other shorts include “1978” by Hamza Bangash from Pakistan, “Digital Funeral: Beta Version” by Sorayos Prapapan from Thailand and “An Act of Affection” by Viet Vu from Portugal and Vietnam.

Also included are “Fish Bowl” by Ngabo Emmanuel from Rwanda, “Here, Here” by Joanne Cesario from the Philippines and “History of Civilization” by Zhannat Alshanova from Kazakhstan.

Photo: A scene from “Spotted Yellow” by Iranian director Baran Sarmad.

