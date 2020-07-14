Nader Ebrahimi’s book “Forty Letters to My Wife” translated into German

TEHRAN – Iranian writer and filmmaker Nader Ebrahimi’s book “Forty Letters to My Wife” has been rendered into German.

Translated into German by Maria Gunhild, the book is scheduled to be published by Candle and Fog, the London-based Iranian-British publishing house.

The book contains some materials that Ebrahimi wrote to his wife in practice for Persian calligraphy. The original edition was published in 2011.

“Honey, happiness is not a letter that one day a postman rings the bell to hand it over. Happiness can come from making a little figurine from a piece of soft clay; as simple as that. By God, it’s as simple as that. But bear in mind that the quality of the clay should be of love and faith, not from anything else,” Ebrahimi wrote in one of his letters.

In 2015, the Novin Audio Book Institute released an audio version of “Forty Letters to My Wife”.

Ebrahimi (1936-2008) was the author of many novels, including “Three Looks at the Man Coming From”, “A Man in Last Banishment”, “On the Blue Red Paths”, “Tomorrow Is Not Like Today”, “Ibn Mashghaleh”, “A Man in Permanent Exile”, “Once More, the Town That I Loved” and “Dragon’s Tale”.

As a filmmaker, he directed the TV series “Fire without Smoke” in the early 1970s based on his novel of the same title. He also made a screen adaptation called “The Sound of the Desert” in 1975. His second and last feature was “The Day When the Air Stopped”.

He also directed “Hami and Kami in Long Journeys to Their Homeland”, another TV series that was broadcasted by the Iranian state TV before the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

The Seventeenth Street of Tehran’s Kargar Avenue, where Ebrahimi lived the last twenty years of his life at a home located on the street, was renamed Nader Ebrahimi after his death.

Photo: A copy of the Persian version of Nader Ebrahimi’s book “Forty Letters to My Wife”

