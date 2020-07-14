AFC makes COVID-19 test mandatory

TEHRAN- Asian Football Confederation (AFC)’s Medical Committee has approved new decisions for all the AFC competitions in 2020 and the AFC sent them to the member associations, as announced by the Iranian football federation.

According to the federation, the AFC has mandated the coronavirus testing as part of a "pre-match medical assessment" for all players and staff, and the test results must be submitted to the AFC 72 hours before a team leave their country.

For those players and staff who are tested positive for Covid-19 before leaving their country, a safety certificate must be provided by the related team to prove that they have fully recovered. The medical documents must also be approved by the AFC to ensure that the players are ready to compete.

The team members will be tested for coronavirus upon arrival in the host country per protocols and guidelines provided by the local health authorities or any other restrictions imposed by the national law of that country.

The AFC’s National Team and Club competitions as well as the AFC Futsal Championship planned for Turkmenistan have been postponed since February and March due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic but, the confederation is determined to finish the competitions this year.

The Asian Champions League will resume in two regional hubs in September and October with a single match deciding the title in early December.

The continent's elite club competition, which was suspended in early March because of the novel coronavirus outbreak, will resume first in West Asia on Sept. 14 and in East Asia on Oct. 16 at centralized venues as yet to be confirmed.