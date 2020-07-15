Bushehr Province exports products worth over $1b in a quarter

TEHRAN- The value of commodities exported from Iran’s southwestern Bushehr Province stood at over $1.18 billion during the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-June 20), director-general of the province’s Customs Department announced.

Behrouz Qarebeygi put the weight of the exported products at more than 5.7 million tons, Mehr news agency reported.

The official said that the petrochemical products had the lion’s share of the province’s exports during the three-month period, amounting to 4.2 million tons worth over $1.14 billion.

He noted that butane, propane, polyethylene, methanol, urea, styrene, cement, clinker, base oil, polystyrene, and alkyl benzene were the major petrochemical products exported from the province.

Gas condensate comes next with 7,000 tons worth $3.7 million, while other commodities shipped from Bushehr ports amounted to 1.3 million tons worth $44 million, Qarebeygi added.

The official said imports via Bushehr customs stood at 196,000 tons worth $218.14 million during the three months to June 20 to register a 17-percent decline in terms of value compared with the similar period of last year.

Last year, about 39 countries were the export destinations of this province, Qarebeygi has previously announced.

During the mentioned period, over 3.7 million tons of goods valued at over $823 million dollars have been exported from the province, he noted.

The official further referred to the petrochemical products, vegetables, minerals, and gas condensate as main goods exported from Bushehr to different world countries.

Despite the unfair sanctions against the country, the volume of exports from different Iranian cities indicates the efforts of the officials at the national economic sectors to develop trade exchanges with other countries, he concluded.