Historical mansion being restored in eastern Iran

TEHRAN – Bina mansion in the city of Khusf, the eastern province of South Khorasan, has undergone some rehabilitation works, a local cultural official has said.

The mansion, which dates back to the Qajar era (1789–1925), was inscribed on the National Heritage list in 2005.

The restoration project includes renovating the kitchen, yard, and bathrooms, repairing the flooring of the room and kitchen and repairing the plasterworks and landscaping, CHTN quoted Parisa Jamshidi as saying on Wednesday.

The house has a central courtyard. It also has a porch with a crescent arch, as well as badgir (wind catcher).

South Khorasan province is home to many historical and natural attractions such as Birjand Castle, Dragon Cave, Furg Citadel, and Polond Desert.

It is also known for its famous rugs as well as its saffron and barberry which are produced in almost all parts of the province.

