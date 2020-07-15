Azerbaijani scholar Fariz Akhmedov novelizing poet Shahriar’s life story  

TEHRAN – Azerbaijani scholar Fariz Akhmedov has said that he is novelizing the life story of Iranian poet Mohammad-Hossein Behjat Tabrizi, who wrote under the pseudonym Shahriar.

Akhmedov, who is also the director of the Scientific Library of Nakhchivan State University, made rhe remarks in his recent meeting with Abolfazl Rabiei, Iran’s cultural attaché in Nakhchivan, the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) announced in a press release published on Wednesday.

Akhmedov said that he plans to unveil the novel during the 115th birthday celebration of the poet in 2022.

Shahriar was born on January 2, 1907, and passed away on September 18, 1988. Iranians commemorate Shahriar every year on his death anniversary, which is also Iran’s National Day of Poetry and Literature.

Akhmedov asked Iran for collaboration on the translation of his book into Persian.

Rabiei also asked for more cooperation among the libraries of the two countries in different fields such as publications of books and magazines, and holding courses for the employees of Nakhchivan State University and the National Library and Archives of Iran.



Akhmedov said that the library needs a collection of books in Persian for the students and the academics.

The expansion of cultural ties was the other topic also discussed at the meeting.

Shahriar, who also composed works in Azerbaijani, was mainly influenced by the works by the celebrated Persian poet Hafez.

He published his first book of poems in 1929 with prefaces by Persian literature scholars Mohammad-Taqi Bahar, Saeid Naficy and Pejman Bakhtiari.

“Heidar Babaya Salam” is Shahriar’s most famous Azerbaijani poetry collection, which highlights his birthplace, the village of Heidar Baba.

Photo: A portrait of the Iranian poet Mohammad-Hossein Behjat Tabrizi – Shahriar.

