Iran’s Dramatic Arts Center launches initiative “Street Theater Iran” for COVID-19 era 

TEHRAN – Iran’s Dramatic Arts Center has launched an initiative named “Street Theater Iran” that intends to help theater and troupes survive during the COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

Interested applicants are asked to submit their works to the designers of the program, which will be held in several categories.

The top selected works will have several performances in their own cities.

The program will be held in collaboration with the Kordestan Department of Culture and Islamic Guidance, which organizes the Marivan International Street Theater Festival every year in the northwestern Iranian city.

The program will replace the festival in Marivan this year due to the outbreak of the novel virus across Iran.

Theater troupes in Tehran and several other provinces resumed street performances in June after all cultural activities had been shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic for over three months.

Photo: A theater troupe performs a play in Karaj, Alborz Province.

