City Theater promoting masks as Tehran sees big rise in COVID-19 cases    

TEHRAN – The City Theater Complex joined the national campaign “I Wear a Face Mask” on Wednesday by unveiling a graphic design as Tehran sees a big rise in the COVID-19 cases.

The design fixed on a billboard located in the courtyard of the complex features the central building wearing a face mask.

The design has been created by Bahman Vakhshur based on a photo by Samira Nazari.

The design also carries the motto “My face mask protects you and your face mask protects me”.

The campaign “I Wear a Face Mask” has been launched by the Health Ministry due to a sharp rise that has occurred in the number of coronavirus infections and deaths in Tehran and several other Iranian cities over the past few weeks.

Photo: A billboard in the courtyard of Tehran’s City Theater Complex shows a design promoting face masks on July 15, 2020.

