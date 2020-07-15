City Theater promoting masks as Tehran sees big rise in COVID-19 cases
TEHRAN – The City Theater Complex joined the national campaign “I Wear a Face Mask” on Wednesday by unveiling a graphic design as Tehran sees a big rise in the COVID-19 cases.
The design fixed on a billboard located in the courtyard of the complex features the central building wearing a face mask.
The design has been created by Bahman Vakhshur based on a photo by Samira Nazari.
The design also carries the motto “My face mask protects you and your face mask protects me”.
The campaign “I Wear a Face Mask” has been launched by the Health Ministry due to a sharp rise that has occurred in the number of coronavirus infections and deaths in Tehran and several other Iranian cities over the past few weeks.
Photo: A billboard in the courtyard of Tehran’s City Theater Complex shows a design promoting face masks on July 15, 2020.
