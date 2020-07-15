Sherman: Iran now has more operational centrifuges, more nuclear fuel

TEHRAN - Wendy Sherman, the former U.S. nuclear negotiator with Iran, has censured Donald Trump for quitting the 2015 nuclear deal, saying Trump’s decision has led Iran to have now more operational centrifuges and more nuclear fuel.

Sherman, undersecretary of state for political affairs during the Obama administration, wrote the revocation of the deal also led to “more suffering for Iranian people”.

The nuclear deal, officially called the JCPOA, was signed between Iran, the European Union, the U.S., Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China in Vienna on July 14, 2015.

“Five years ago today we agreed to the JCPOA, the Iran nuclear deal. Then @realDonaldTrump withdrew. Today, more centrifuges, more enriched material,… more malign behavior in ME, more suffering for Iranian people,” Sherman tweeted.

PA/PA