Sirous Pourmousavi named Pars Jonoubi coach

TEHRAN – Sirous Pourmousavi has been named as new head coach of Pars Jonoubi football team.

On Thursday, the ex-Iran U19 football team coach was introduced as Pars Jonoubi new trainer.

Pourmousavi has signed an 18-month contract with the team.

With six matches left to play, Pars Jonoubi are 13th, two points above the drop zone in the Iran Professional League (IPL) table.

He replaced Hooman Afazeli in the top flight team.

Afazeli was named Machine Sazi head coach soon after parting company with Pars Jonoubi.

Pourmousavi will have a difficult task in his first match since the Yellows are scheduled to meet third-placed Shahr Khodro on Friday.