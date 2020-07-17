Hospitality training course held in Kordestan 

TEHRAN – An online hospitality and hotel management course was held in western Kordestan province on Wednesday, CHTN reported.

Staff and managers of 48 accommodation centers attended the course, which aimed at empowerment the staff and promoting the hospitality industry amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country, provincial tourism chief Hamid Eskandari said.

The course included basic skills such as communication and ways to interact with the hotel guests, front- and back-office operations, housekeeping, human resource management, marketing and the management of food operations, and safety, health, and accident prevention, the official added.

He also noted that the course was free of charges and the participants were awarded a certificate.

Before coronavirus put the travel industry on a halt, Iraqi travelers constituted the largest source of foreign arrivals in the western Iranian province of Kordestan.

The province’s tourism officials hoped that the growing trend of foreign arrivals would be maintained by better planning and deeper cooperation with the private sector and other relevant bodies.



ABU/MG

