Iran prioritizes expansion of ties with Asian countries: Vaezi

TEHRAN — Iranian presidential chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi has said the inclination toward the East, including expansion of ties with Asian countries, is a priority of the Islamic Republic.

“Eastward look, dvlpmt of Asian ties are fundamental & priority policies that stretch from Iran’s borders to India & China's Great Wall,” Vaezi tweeted on Thursday.

“This new Asian identity turns Chabahar Pt into the land, sea, railway & terminals hub that links the East to Eurasia and Iran’s western borders,” he added.

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on June 23 that Iran and China have drafted a 25-year plan for a comprehensive partnership that proves the failure of the plots to isolate the Islamic Republic.

“This plan proves the failure of the United States’ policies to isolate Iran, sever Iran’s relations with the international community and also to harm Iran’s will to expand relations with other countries,” Rabiei said during a press conference.

He said that the plan is based on a win-win approach which “heralds long term cooperation”.

“Recognizing cultural commonalities, encouraging multilateralism, supporting equal rights of the nations, and insisting on domestic development are parts of this plan,” the government spokesman explained.

The 25-year partnership plan has provoked bitter controversy, especially because of rumors that it entails the Chinese control on Iranian islands or the presence of their military forces in Iran.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif denied rumors over the sale of Kish Island to China based on partnership, saying the enemies are trying to prevent the development of Iran-China relations.

Zarif said on Tuesday that China presented its draft for partnership with Iran back in the Iranian month of Esfand (February 20 to March 19) based on Iran’s draft.

“In the month of Esfand, the Chinese presented their draft based on a draft we had prepared, and we are currently examining and finalizing these two drafts so as to reach an agreement,” Zarif told reporters.

