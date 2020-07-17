Two Iranians martyred in terror attack in Kurdistan province

TEHRAN — The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Hamze Sayyid al-Shohada Base announced on Thursday that two people were martyred and one injured in a terrorist attack in Sarvabad, Kurdistan Province, on Wednesday night.

According to the IRGC base, members of a terrorist group shot a Basiji force, a staff member of the municipality, and one of the local people, who were proving aid to regional people in the fight against the coronavirus, Mehr reported.

Related investigations are underway.

Following the incident, the IRGC expressed condolences over the losses and assured the people in the area that the distribution of coronavirus aid will continue unabatedly. It also vowed to capture those behind the terror attack and avenge the killings.

The IRGC added that that such attacks will not affect its determination to help people affected by the outbreak.

In July 2018, terrorists attacked a border post of the Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada Base in the western province of Kurdistan, killing 11 forces of the base.

The IRGC is tasked with protecting the country’s northwestern and southeastern borders.

MH/PA