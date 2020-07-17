Ruins of ancient ramparts, fortifications vandalized in north-central Iran

TEHRAN – Local vandals have severely damaged parts of the ruined ramparts and fortifications that centuries ago protected the ancient town of Damghan, now situated in north-central Iran.

“The invaders completely destroyed two old towers and a small part of the fortification wall around Damghan,” IRNA quoted Mehdi Qasemi, the tourism chief of the oasis town, as saying on Friday.

“Following the citizens’ call about the demolition of a part of the fortification wall that is located in the northeast of Damghan, police forces in charge of protecting cultural heritage presented at the [crime] scene and after confirming the demolition, a decree to stop the act was issued in coordinating with the deputy prosecutor,” Qasemi explained.

Vandalizers aimed at creating a bigger passageway towards a street leading to their private houses and their actions will undoubtedly be put on trial, he noted.

Damghan fortress is one of the largest mudbrick architectures in Iran, which was built in the early Islamic era. It was once 16,000 meters in length with 106 towers, some half of which is remained to date mainly to environmental reasons.

Archaeological excavations at nearby Tepe Hissar reveal occupation from prehistoric times through the Sasanian period (224-651 CE). Damghan was an important town and capital of the medieval province of Qumis but was destroyed by Afghans in 1723. The town trades in pistachios and almonds.

AFM/MG