What’s in Tehran art galleries

* An exhibition of paintings by Hayedeh Ayazi is currently underway at Delgosha Gallery.

The exhibit will run until August 11 at the gallery, which can be found at 30 Mohajer Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.

Painting

* Vista Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Milad Purhaqgu.

The exhibit titled “Cordon-off” will run until July 27 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.



Multimedia

* A group exhibition by the Sakoo Art School in Tehran is underway at Shokuh Gallery.

Works by Reza Babak, Nushin Jamshidi, Tara Habibzadeh, Yeganeh Khosravimanesh, Sadaf Kebari, Nikan Nejat and dozens of other artists are on view at the exhibit that will continue until July 14 at the gallery located at 19 Amir Nuri Alley, North Salimi St. near Andarzgu Blvd.

* A group exhibition entitled “Event” is hanging artworks in various media at Ehsan Gallery.

Among the artists are Masumeh Torkaman, Mahbubeh Sanei, Alireza Azadkia, Zahra Kazampur and Batul Mozaffari, and the exhibit will run July 22 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

* Ayrik Gallery is hosting an exhibition of artworks in various media by Ali Hosseinzadeh, Parisa Badiei, Ehsan Ronaq, Arash Qorbanzadeh, Ghazaleh Salehi, Fatemeh Dehshiri and several other artists.

The exhibition will run until July 21 at the gallery, which can be found at Ayrik Center on East Ferdows Blvd.

* An exhibition of artworks in various media by Fatemeh Shariatmadari, Faezeh Hassan-nia, Nilufar Ebadi, Mahsa Ayazi and several other artists is currently underway at Golhaye Davudi Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Mystery of Phoenix” runs until July 20 at the gallery that can be found at 263 near Nejatollahi St., Taleqani Ave.

* An exhibition of artworks in various media by Shadi Yasrebi, Homa Hosseinian, Yasmin Moshari, Tarlan Tabar and several other artists is currently underway at Bavan Gallery.

The exhibit runs until August 28 at the gallery located at 7 Abdo off Lareztan St. off Motahhari Ave.

* Entezami Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of artworks in various media by Shabnaz Khajui, Sina Feiz, Maryam Shahnekui, Hilda Nejat and several other artists.

The exhibit will be running until July 22 at the gallery located at 608 Shariati Ave. near Motahhari St.

* An exhibition of artworks in various media is currently underway at Ev Gallery.

The exhibition titled “Centerless” runs until July 24 at the gallery located at 36 Palizvani Alley, Africa Blvd.

Installation

* Sets of installation by Mostafa Hamidi are on view in an exhibition at Saye Gallery.

The exhibit named “Inconsistency Exponent X” will run until July 22 at the gallery located at No. 21, 13th Alley, Sanai St. off Karim Khan Ave.

