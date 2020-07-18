Petchem complexes urged to supply industries with anti-corona materials

TEHRAN – Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh has urged the petrochemical complexes to supply the downstream industries with the necessary raw materials for manufacturing products used in containing coronavirus, Shana reported.

“All petrochemical companies whose products are used as raw materials for the production of consumer goods related to the outbreak of Covid-19, regardless of business priorities, are obliged to provide their downstream industries in order to prevent any shortages…” Zanganeh Twitted on Friday.

Despite the great demand for anti-corona safety and health items in the early days of the pandemic, Iran has become an exporter of such products.

Earlier this month, Mehdi Kashmiri, director for technology and planning at the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology said that currently, about 450 knowledge-based companies are active in the country for manufacturing protective equipment and treatment products to fight the coronavirus.

“Production of more than one million face masks per day, production of more than 1.5 liters of disinfectants per day, diagnostic kits, non-contact thermometers, protective clothing, ventilator are among the produces manufactured by these companies,” he stated.

Also, 150 companies are active in the field of hospital equipment production.

Iranian-made innovative products in the field of diagnosis, screening, and fighting coronavirus have been also unveiled to combat the disease, namely, ozone generator, nano face shields, disinfection gate, and molecular COVID-19 diagnostic kits.

EF/MA