Chicken exports reach over $13m in 3 months

TEHRAN – Iran exported over 7,000 tons of chicken worth $13.28 million in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-June 20), the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said.

According to Rouhollah Latifi, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Venezuela were the top three export destinations for the exports of the mentioned commodity with $8.185 million, $3.599 million, and $585,287 of exports, respectively.

Iran exported 4,116 tons of chicken to Afghanistan while sending 2,523 tons to Iraq and 246 tons to Venezuela.

As reported, due to the overproduction of chicken in the current Iranian calendar year, IRICA temporarily reduced the duty for chicken exports since June 9 up to July 20 to facilitate the exports of the said commodity.

