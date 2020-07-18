Iranian publisher thanks health workers with book presents  

TEHRAN – Elmi-Farhangi, a major publishing house in Tehran, has handed out packages of its books as presents to the medical workers at the Milad and Masih Daneshvari hospitals to thank them in battling COVID-19.

300 packages of books were sent to be distributed among health workers at Milad Hospital and 200 packages of books were presented to the medical staff at Masih Danehsvari Hospital, the publisher announced on Saturday.

The publisher has asked all the recipients of the books to write their memories about the disease, the process of their treatments, and how they battled COVID-19 so that they could be collected and published in a book.

The publisher also plans to send a collection of books to the libraries and schools in the remote villages in Sistan-Baluchestan Province next week.

In addition, a collection of children’s books was donated to the students at the Farhang School, which is dedicated to Afghan students residing in Iran.

Photo: Packages of books from the Elmi-Farhangi publishing house in Tehran are ready to be sent to health workers at Milad and Masih Daneshvari hospitals.

