Ex-Iran weightlifter Mirzaei passes away

TEHRAN – Former Iran weightlifter Ali Mirzaei passed away at the age of 91 on Saturday.

Mirzaei claimed a bronze medal at the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki in the 56kg weight category.

Mirzaei also won a silver medal at the 1951 World Weightlifting Championships in Milan and a bronze medal three years later in Vienna.

He represented Iran at the 1951 Asian Games and claimed a silver medal.

Mirzaei’s bust had been recently unveiled in Tehran’s Hall of Fame.

Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to Mirzaei’s family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.