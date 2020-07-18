Ex-Iran weightlifter Mirzaei passes away
July 18, 2020 - 15:11
TEHRAN – Former Iran weightlifter Ali Mirzaei passed away at the age of 91 on Saturday.
Mirzaei claimed a bronze medal at the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki in the 56kg weight category.
Mirzaei also won a silver medal at the 1951 World Weightlifting Championships in Milan and a bronze medal three years later in Vienna.
He represented Iran at the 1951 Asian Games and claimed a silver medal.
Mirzaei’s bust had been recently unveiled in Tehran’s Hall of Fame.
Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to Mirzaei’s family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.
