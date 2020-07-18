“Coca Cola” to criticize culture of consumerism in modern world

TEHRAN – A play named “Coca Cola” is scheduled to premiere at the Qashqai Hall of Tehran’s City Theater on Sunday that scorns mindless consumerism in modern societies.

The play has been written by director Nasir Malekiju in three episodes, first of which features a father who under the influence of various advertisements encourages his boy to have fast food, canned food and other foods being offered at restaurants.

He believes that having canned food and similar stuff must be a major rule of their life, however, the boy’s different way of thinking brings them into a conflict in the two other episodes.



The episodic structure, desultory narrative, unusual use of colors in the set, and the strange forms of the set accessories seem to make the play close to a postmodern performance, Malekiju has said in a statement published on Saturday.

He has said that play is not appropriate for people under 16.

Siavash Cheraghipur and Pegah Kazemi are the members of the cast for the play that will remain on stage until July 31.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all people have an obligation to attend cinemas and theaters wearing face masks.

Photo: A poster for writer and director Nasir Malekiju’s play “Coca Cola”.

