“Rumi’s Daughter” comes to Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – Muriel Maufroy’s novel “Rumi’s Daughter” has been published in Persian by Parseh Publications.

The book has been translated into Persian by Yasin Abdi.

Rumi was one of the great mystical poets of all time, a vibrant figure whose unorthodox views on love still resonate today.

Although little is known about his life, people do know that he lived in Anatolia, had an extraordinary spiritual friendship with a man named Shams, and brought an adopted girl, Kimya, into his family.

This stirring novel is Kimya’s story of how she finds herself drawn to the mysterious Shams, and how, by marrying him, her soul begins its true journey into fire. Set against the decline of the Byzantine Empire and the Mongol invasions, this tale of a tempestuous love affair combines all the timeless themes and passions of Rumi’s own verse.

Maufroy was born and brought up in France but writes in English. She has lived most of her life in the U.S. and England, where she worked for the BBC as a radio journalist for many years.

However, due to her involvement in Sufism, her interests have turned increasingly towards West Asia. She went several times to Turkey and Iran and, at more peaceful times, to Syria and Jordan. She also obtained a first-class degree in Persian from the School of Oriental and African Studies in London.

Her two books “Breathing Truth”, a book of quotations of Rumi, and the novel “Rumi’s Daughter” have been very successful. The latest has been translated into nine languages, but not into French!

Photo: Cover of the Persian translation of Muriel Maufroy’s novel “Rumi’s Daughter”.

