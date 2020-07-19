EU supports joint project of Iranian, French universities

TEHRAN – The European Union (EU) will provide financial support for a joint project of the geology departments of Yazd University in Iran and Cergy-Pontoise University in France, IRNA news agency reported on Sunday.

By announcing winners of the Erasmus+ Program 2020, the joint project succeeded in obtaining EU financial support.

Based on the jury's score, the proposal received 83 out of 100 points for EU funding. Within the framework of this project, a number of faculty members and graduated students of geology departments of Yazd University and Cergy-Pontoise University will be sent for educational and research opportunities.

The duration of this training program lasts for a maximum of 2 years and will be started in August.

