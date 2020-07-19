Three neglected crafts revived in North Khorasan

TEHRAN- Three fields of handicraft, which had been fallen into oblivion, have been revived in the northeastern province of North Khorasan, IRIB reported.

Abrisham-bafi (knitting patterned silk fabrics), Ruduzi (traditional embroidery) and Namad-mali (literally meaning felt beating) are the revived handicrafts in the province, provincial tourism chief Ali Abedi said on Sunday.

Namad-mali is a traditional craft being practiced in Iran to make namad, a traditional rug, out of woolen fabrics by rolling and pressing them.

More than 15 obsolete fields were brought back to life previously and currently, 61 fields of handicraft are being practiced across the province, the official added.

Though North Khorasan province may not be the first choice of travelers, its tourism is getting momentum.

According to Lonely Planet, most foreign tourists pass straight through North Khorasan in transit between Mashhad and Gorgan, but if you have time to explore, it's worth diverting south from the capital, Bojnurd, towards Esfarayen, famed for its wrestling tournaments, the remarkable citadel of Belqays and the partly preserved stepped village of Roein some 20km north. Although a lot of new building spoils the effect in parts of the village, Roein is considered Khorasan’s answer to the well-known Masuleh and is a possible starting point for hikes to little-visited mountain villages.

ABU/MG



