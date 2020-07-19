Father of Iran wrestling Abolmolooki dies

TEHRAN – Kyoomars Abolmolooki, the father of Iran’s modern wrestling, passed away on Sunday.

Abolmolooki, who was born in Tehran, died at the age of 97.

He led Iranian freestyle wrestling team at the 1954 World Wrestling Championships in Tokyo, where Iran won two gold medals and one silver and finished in third place after Turkey and Soviet Union.

Abolmolooki also was the first Iranian international referee.

He was laid to rest on Sunday in Tehran’s Behesht-e Zahra Cemetery.

Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to Abolmolooki’s family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.