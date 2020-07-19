Iranian Supreme Court to review cases of 3 men sentenced to death

TEHRAN – The Supreme Court of Iran has accepted a request to review the cases of three men sentenced to death in connection with the violent protests in November 2019.

According to ISNA, the lawyers representing the convicts announced on Sunday that the execution has been halted and the issue is expected to be reviewed.

The three men were arrested during protests over fuel price rise in November 2019. They were convicted of offences including sabotage, armed robbery and illegally fleeing the country.

