Iran to hold specialized exhibition in Kirkuk in late Oct.

TEHRAN – Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO) in collaboration with a domestic organizer is planning to hold the first specialized exhibition of Iranian goods and services in the city of Kirkuk in Iraq.

According to an announcement published on the TPO portal on Monday, the exhibition is going to be held during October 27-31.

The event is going to cover a variety of areas and sectors including medicine, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, technical and engineering services, machinery and industrial equipment, construction, interior design and home appliances, agriculture, foodstuff and packing industries as well as textile, leather and handicrafts.

