Milad Ebadipour happy to be back in the game

TEHRAN – Iranian PGE Skra Bełchatów outside hitter Milad Ebadipour is happy to return to volleyball after the months.

Volleyball games are slowly coming back in Poland. Before the regular season starts, PLS has decided to hold a PreZero Grand Prix PLS to be held on the beach. The tournament will be played from July 24 to 26 in Krakow.

“Volleyball is our job. Life is very difficult without it,” said the Iranian in an interview with PZPS.

“We all miss volleyball now. It is a difficult period especially for us. It wasn't easy being suspended for the weeks. It's a difficult task to live without volleyball,” he added.

PGE Skra Bełchatów is one of the participants in the PreZero Grand Prix PLS and it’s interesting for the Iranian international.

“It's interesting for me because if I get the chance, it's my first time playing on the beach. The formula of a four-against-four game is also nice,” Ebadipour concluded.