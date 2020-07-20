Tehran hails Syria's successful parliamentary elections

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi has expressed Tehran’s happiness with the successful holding of parliamentary elections in Syria.

In a statement on Monday, Mousavi said the elections were held at a time when Syrian people have suffered many pains and hardships because of the conflicts and damages imposed on them by the acts of terrorist groups, the presence of occupation forces, and cruel unilateral sanctions, the Foreign Ministry website reported.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is hopeful that the parliamentary elections in Syria would be a positive step towards peace, stability, and progress of Syrian-Syrian political talks, and a relief for the pains of Syrian people," he added.

MH/PA