Tehran exhibit to display early days of 1979 Islamic Revolution 

TEHRAN – A selection of photos putting the spotlight on the early days of the 1979 Islamic Revolution will go on display in an exhibition opening Friday at Tehran’s Nabshi Center.

The photos have been taken by Iranian photojournalist Mohammad Sayyad for the exhibition named “Photo by M. Sayyad”.

The very early days of the revolution depicting the crowd pouring into the streets to watch the victory of the revolution are among the highlights of the exhibit.

The photos cover several stages of the revolution, the very early days in 1979, and other photos depict the events happening in the country a few years later in the 1980s.

The collection also contains images from the frontlines during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

The exhibit will be running until the end of summer at the gallery located at 51 Khosro Alley, Villa St.

Earlier in August 2019, the Nabshi Center showcased a selection of Sayyad’s photos in an exhibition titled “Land of Confusion”.

The exhibit put its spotlight on the miseries of the Iraqi Kurds under Saddam Hussein who were forced to immigrate to Iran.

During his career spanning nearly five decades, Sayyad has recorded different vital events, including the 1979 Islamic Revolution and the Iran-Iraq war. He also collaborated with the Associated Press News Agency for several years.

Photo: A poster for the exhibition named “Photo by M. Sayyad” by Iranian photojournalist Mohammad Sayyad.

RM/MMS/YAW

