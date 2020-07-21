Olympics' postponement a blessing for Sohrab Moradi

TEHRAN – Iranian weightlifter Sohrab Moradi says that the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics could be a blessing in disguise for him.

The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics due to COVID-19 outbreak, from this July to next year, disappointed so many athletes but it was a blessing for Moradi who underwent back surgery after suffering injuries in the training.

The Olympic gold medalist has not yet booked a berth in 2020 Olympics and must participate in another qualification.

“I have not stopped my training since it could be a setback. I’m getting back to my best. Weightlifting differs from other types of sports and you cannot halt training since your preparation suffers,” Moradi said.

Moradi badly injured his spine then dislocated a shoulder. He has participated in several Olympics qualifications so far and now needs to take part in another one to win his place at the Tokyo.

“I wait for the IWF’s new timetable to get rid of all confusion. I need to partake at one event and will book my place if I lift 400kg in total. I am optimistic about the future,” Moradi added.

“The Iran Weightlifting Federation’s officials have been keeping in touch with me and monitor my conditions and I think it’s very inspiring,” he claimed.

Moradi, who lifted a combined 403kg to win 94kg weightlifting gold at the Rio Olympics, claimed a gold in the new Olympic weight category of 96kg at the 2018 World Championships in Turkmenistan, a few months after winning Asian Games gold at his previous weight of 94kg.