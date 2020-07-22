Tehran, Baghdad finalizing foreign currency agreement

TEHRAN - Iran, and Iraq are finalizing a foreign currency agreement, based on which several billions of dollars will be injected into Iran's market in the near future, an official with the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) said.

Hamid Ghanbari, who accompanied Foreign Affair Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a visit to Iraq on Sunday, said the two sides held positive talks and agreed on expanding foreign currency and banking ties.

“During this visit, useful and constructive talks were held with the Iraqi side, the results of which will be finalized during the visit of the Iraqi Prime Minister and the accompanying delegation to Tehran,” Ghanbari said.

Almost a year ago, Iran and Iraq inked a banking agreement and the CBI governor made a trip to Iraq almost a month ago.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi arrived in the Iranian capital Tehran on Tuesday noon.

The trip follows Iranian foreign minister’s visit to Baghdad and Erbil on Sunday.

