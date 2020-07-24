Iranian Baluchi qaychak virtuoso Rasulbakhsh Zangshahi dies at 79

TEHRAN – Iranian Baluchi qaychak virtuoso Rasulbakhsh Zangshahi died of a heart attack at his home on Thursday. He was 79.

He had been suffering from diabetes for several years, which led to the amputation of one of his legs, his son Nadim said.

Zangshahi was from the southeastern Iranian region of Sistan-Baluchestan, where the qaychak is mostly used.

He will be buried in the Artist’s Section of the Beheshte Zahra Cemetery in Zahedan.

The musician had received an honorary doctorate after his performance in a music festival in France, and was believed to be one of the best musicians of Baluchestan in Baluchi epic music.

He performed with other great masters of Baluchestan such as Molla Jan Mohammad, Shahdad Nosrat and Molla Kamalkhan.

Rasulbakhsh learned music from his father when he was only 14. His father and master Dormohammad played great roles in the development of his knowledge of music.

The Sistan-Baluchestan Department of Culture and Islamic Guidance in collaboration with a local organization in the province has recently released an album of his performances.

Zangshahi was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the 32nd Fajr Music Festival.

He is survived by 22 children and three wives. Nadim and Soheil are the only two children who learned music from their father.

Photo: Iranian qaychak virtuoso Rasulbakhsh Zangshahi in an undated photo.

